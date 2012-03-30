NYMEX-Crude gains on buying after sharp fall

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on Friday on bargain buying after they shed more than $5 in two sessions on talk of a possible release of strategic oil reserves by consumer nations.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was up 65 cents at $103.43 a barrel by 0050 GMT, after settling down $2.63 at $102.78 on Thursday. At current levels, U.S. crude is set to post a rise of 4.7 percent for the quarter.

Also pressuring oil prices was the lingering effect of Wednesday’s report that showed U.S. crude stocks rose by 7.1 million barrels last week, much more than expected.

* London Brent crude for May delivery was up 36 cents at $122.75 a barrel, after settling down $1.77 at $122.39. Brent crude is on track to post a rise of 14.3 percent for the quarter.

* France believes there is a good chance of a U.S.-Europe accord on the release of strategic oil reserves, Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Thursday.

The increased chatter about reserves releases comes as the West tightens sanctions on Iran in an effort to curb Tehran’s nuclear enrichment program and as many consuming countries scramble to find alternatives to Iranian crude oil.

* Some members of the IEA have argued against the need for another coordinated effort by the agency, although it said in a statement it was ready to respond if market conditions warrant action.

“The oil market has been tightening in recent months,” the IEA said in a statement from its Executive Director Maria van der Hoeven. “The International Energy Agency, like many others, is concerned by the impact of these high prices while the global economic recovery remains fragile.”

* U.S. Democrats unveiled a bill that would ban the export of refined fuels derived from oil produced on federal lands, the latest legislative volley in response to surging fuel prices.

* U.S. President Barack Obama is likely to determine by Friday that there will be enough oil in the world market to allow countries to cut imports from Iran, taking another step toward sanctioning those nations that do not, analysts and a congressional aide said.

MARKETS NEWS

* The Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shook off most of their earlier losses to end slightly lower, as investors took advantage of a selloff to buy blue chips that have been rallying throughout the quarter.

* The yen eased from multi-week peaks against many currencies in Asia on Friday with investors opting to book profits as demand linked to the end of Japan’s financial year was fading.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

