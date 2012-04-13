NYMEX-Oil extends gains as demand prospects improve

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Crude oil futures rose in early Asian trade on Friday, extending gains on stronger demand growth prospects as investors expect China’s economic growth to top forecasts and as good demand for Italy’s bond eased worries over the European debt crisis.

U.S. oil gained 10 cents to $103.74 a barrel by 0044 GMT, after settling 94 cents higher at $103.64. Brent crude slipped 2 cents to $121.69, after settling $1.53 higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggested the economy would have to deteriorate for the central bank to consider additional monetary stimulus, but policymakers did hint at the possibility of further action. Fed Board Governor Sarah Raskin said the U.S. central bank stands ready to do all it can to support the economic rebound, while William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, emphasised the recovery’s fragility.

* The number of Americans filing for jobless aid hit a two-month high last week and more applications were received in the prior week than initially reported, suggesting a cooling in the labor market recovery.

* A stronger firewall is needed to protect the world economy from Europe’s debt crisis, but the International Monetary Fund may not need as much money as it thought just a few months ago, the head of the global lender said on Thursday.

* U.S. crude oil implied volatility fell on Thursday to its lowest level in a week as the crude oil market rallied into its daily settlement. Implied volatility, as measured by the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s Oil Volatility Index, settled on its low for the day at 29.41 percent after opening at 30.52 percent, near its intraday high.

* Major powers want the Iranians to outline steps to show that they have abandoned any pursuit of nuclear arms, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday ahead of weekend talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

* North Korea’s launch of a rocket on Friday, which has drawn international criticism, appears to have flown for one minute before crashing into the ocean and has had no impact on Japanese territory, Japanese Defence Minister Naoki Tanaka said on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global stocks surged and the euro rose on Thursday after stronger-than-expected demand at an Italian bond auction eased worries about the euro zone debt crisis and talk that economic growth in China may top forecasts stoked risk appetite.

* The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight gains in Asia on Friday, but where they go from here hinged squarely on Chinese growth numbers due later in the day with markets already positioning for a strong number.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 0200 China GDP yy

- 0200 China Industrial output yy

- 0200 China Retail sales yy

- 0200 China Urban investment

- 0800 Italy Industrial output yy

- 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Mar

- 1700 Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke speaks (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Edmund Klamann)