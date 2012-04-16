FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-US crude rises on US pipeline reversal plan
#Energy
April 16, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil prices rose
above $103 a barrel on Tuesday in response to news that a plan
to drain off a glut of oil from the Midwest could be implemented
two weeks ahead of schedule.	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * NYMEX crude for May edged up 28 cents to $103.20 a
barrel by 2306 GMT, adding to a 10 cent gain the previous
session.
    * Enterprise Product Partners and Enbridge 
plan to reverse the flow of the Seaway oil pipeline by mid-May
pending regulatory approval, allowing the line to start draining
the glut of crude from the U.S. Midwest two weeks ahead of
schedule. 	
    * Iran is ready to resolve all nuclear issues in the next
round of talks with world powers if the West starts lifting
sanctions, its foreign minister said on Monday. 	
    * U.S. commercial crude stockpiles were forecast to have
risen 1.6 million barrels last week after data showed the
largest three-week build in more than three years due to higher
imports, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. The
American Petroleum Institute will release its report later on
Tuesday. 	
    
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Americans shrugged off high gasoline prices in March and
spent more strongly than expected, suggesting economic growth in
the first quarter was probably not as weak as many had feared.
 	
    * Spain and Italy faced growing market pressure on Monday,
stoking fears of a new phase in the euro zone debt crisis as
Madrid's budget problems threatened to drag in other southern
European economies. 	
    * The yuan displayed greater volatility on Monday but
steered clear of testing a newly expanded trading band,
suggesting investors were comfortable with the current range as
Beijing tries to guide the economy through a controlled cool
down. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS    
    * The following data are expected on Tuesday:    	
    0430  Japan Industrial output rev     Feb 2012   	
    0500  Japan Consumer confid. index    Mar 2012  	
    0900  EZ   Inflation, final yy        Mar 2012  	
    0900  Germany ZEW economic sentiment  Apr 2009  	
    1145  U.S.  ICSC chain stores yy      Weekly    	
    1230  U.S.  Build permits: change mm  Dec        	
    1230  U.S.  House starts mm: change   Dec       	
    1230  U.S.  Housing starts number mm  Mar        	
    1315  U.S.  Industrial output mm      Mar         	
    2030  U.S.  API weekly crude stocks   Apr 13    	
    2030  U.S.  API weekly dist. stocks   Apr 13    	
    2030  U.S.  API weekly gasoline stk   Apr 13    
    	
	
 (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Eric Meijer)

