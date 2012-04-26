FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude down, Spain ratings cut reignites fears over euro zone
#Ben Bernanke
April 27, 2012 / 12:01 AM / in 5 years

NYMEX-Crude down, Spain ratings cut reignites fears over euro zone

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures were lower on Friday, holding just over $104, as Standard & Poor’s decision to cut its credit rating on Spain renewed fears over the state of the euro zone economies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for June was down 51 cents at $104.04 a barrel by 2320 GMT. On Thursday the contract rose 43 cents, or 0.41 percent, to settle at $104.55 a barrel, having traded from $103.84 to $104.92. That intraday peak was near the 50-day moving average of $105.06.

* Standard & Poor’s on Thursday cut its credit rating on Spain to BBB-plus from A , a two-notch downgrade, citing its expectation the government’s budget deficit will deteriorate even more than previously thought due to economic contraction.

* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will fall by 20,000 barrels per day in the four weeks to May 12, UK consultancy Oil Movements said.

* Iran and Western nations have shown interest in a Russian proposal aimed to help end the face-off over Tehran’s nuclear program, but suggested it had not been the focal point of talks earlier this month, a Russian diplomat said.

* An oil price of $100 per barrel would provide the right balance for both consumers and producers, Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said in an interview for the public Czech Television aired on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. initial claims for jobless benefits fell only slightly last week, from a revised higher number from the previous period, and a trend measure rose.

* Gold rose 1 percent on options-related buying and as investors’ risk appetite rose broadly a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed is prepared to do more for the U.S. economy if needed.

* The euro was little changed against the dollar in a volatile session that saw the single currency swing from a three-week high to losses and then higher after signs of a pickup in U.S. housing raised risk appetite.

DATA/EVENTS

0630 GMT Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting

0630 GMT Bank of Japan Publishes Outlook Report

0715 GMT European Commissioner, Michel Barnier keynote

Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Eric Meijer

