NYMEX-Crude extends losses on U.S. jobs data

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures extended losses on Monday in early Asian trade, after a weak U.S. jobs report fuelled concerns about the world economy amid Europe’s persisting debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for July delivery lost 73 cents at $82.50 a barrel as of 0003 GMT, after falling nearly 4 percent in the previous session. It hit a low of $82.29 on Friday, the weakest in nearly eight months.

* In London, Brent for July delivery was down 65 cents at $97.78 a barrel, after sliding more than 3 percent on Friday.

* Data showing U.S. job growth stumbled in May and the jobless rate rose for the first time in nearly a year added to worries about the global economy. A report from No. 2 oil consumer China indicated a slowdown in it manufacturing sector, which dragged crude down early on Friday.

* Hedge funds and other money managers withdrew more than $2.3 billion from commodities markets in the final week of May, taking their most bearish stance since the end of December, trade data on Friday showed.

* Iran’s supreme leader accused the West on Sunday of lying about his country’s nuclear plans in order to cover up their own problems, in a fiery speech that gave no indication he was ready to compromise in talks with world powers.

In an address marking the 23rd anniversary of the death of his predecessor Ruhollah Khomeini, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel that any attack on Iran would be answered with a “thunderous blow”.

* Bad weather has disrupted oil exports from Iraq’s southern offshore terminal and forced neighbouring Kuwait to halt all of its oil exports, a shipping source and government official said on Sunday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The yen, perceived as a safer currency in times of crisis, hit a 3-1/2 month high against the dollar and stood at 78.15 yen early on Monday. The yen was at 97.08 against the euro, after climbing to its highest since December 2000 of around 95.59 yen against the euro on Friday.

The euro was at $1.2420 early on Monday.

* Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average fell 2.23 percent to 8,251.64 on Monday, while the broader Topix shed 2.18 percent to 693.46.

* U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Friday, dragging the Dow into negative territory for the year.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday (GMT): 1400 U.S. Employment trends May 1400 U.S. Durable goods Apr 1400 U.S. Factory orders Apr 1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; editing by Miral Fahmy)