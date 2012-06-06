NYMEX-US crude steadies above $84; US data supports

* Shell CEO expects oil prices to weaken in H2

* Oil prices still a threat to global economy

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude prices steadied above $84 on Wednesday, as support from a pick-up in the U.S. services sector offset worries over Spain’s access to credit markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for July edged up 10 cents to $84.39 a barrel by 2342 GMT, after a gain of 31 cents in the previous session. The market has recovered slightly since hitting an eight-month low of $81.21 on Monday.

* Oil prices will weaken in the second half of this year as demand reacts to a slowing global economy, while international political tensions ease, Royal Dutch Shell CEO Peter Voser told Reuters in Kuala Lumpur.

* U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week while gasoline and distillate inventories jumped as refiners revved up operations more quickly than forecast, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

* Oil prices near $100 a barrel are still a threat to the slowing global economy that is likely to consume less fuel than the International Energy Agency had forecast, the IEA’s executive director said on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Spain said on Tuesday it was losing access to credit markets and Europe should help revive its banks, as finance chiefs of the Group of Seven major economies conferred on the currency bloc’s worsening debt crisis but took no joint action.

* The Institute for Supply Management said its services index for the U.S. economy edged up to 53.7 from 53.5 in April, a touch above economists’ forecasts. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

* All of the euro zone’s major economies are now in various states of decline, according to business surveys that heaped more pressure on Europe’s leaders to stop the region becoming the center of a new global crisis.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0130 Australia GDP yy Jan

1000 Germany Industrial output mm Apr

1145 EZ ECB rate decision Jun

1230 U.S. Productivity Q1

1230 U.S. Labor costs Q1

1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly

2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Revised Jan (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)