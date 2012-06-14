NYMEX-Crude steady ahead of OPEC meet, Greek elections

SINGAPORE, JUNE 14 (Reuters) - Crude oil futures held steady in early Asian trade on Thursday, remaining in the previous session’s narrow range, with investors reluctant to take positions ahead of the outcome of a meeting of producer group OPEC and Greek elections.

U.S. crude had slipped 8 cents to $82.54 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after falling 70 cents to settle at its lowest since Oct. 6. The contract has fallen 25 percent from a high of $110.55 touched in March.

Brent crude rose 7 cents to $97.20 a barrel, after settling just a cent lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Saudi Arabia came under pressure on Wednesday from fellow OPEC producers to cut oil output to prevent a further slide in crude prices.

* Iranian oil exports have fallen steeply in the past months and could slide further, pushing oil prices higher again, the International Energy Agency said, effectively calling on OPEC to maintain current high oil output levels.

* U.S. crude oil stockpiles dipped again and Cushing inventories fell from a record level last week as refiners revved up operations to their highest rate since 2007, government data showed on Wednesday.

* U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in May and wholesale prices dropped by the most in three years, raising chances of further action by the Federal Reserve to shore up the flagging recovery.

* Technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti appealed to Italy’s politicians on Wednesday to back his tough economic medicine to avoid Rome becoming the next victim of the euro debt crisis, after a bailout for Spain’s banks failed to calm markets.

* The world’s store of oil jumped 8.3 percent last year, as exploration rose and record crude prices made marginal projects commercially viable, yet supplies will struggle to meet demand due to political factors, oil giant BP said.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains early in Asia on Thursday, while commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar came under renewed pressure following a negative close on Wall Street.

* U.S. shares ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had been treading water through most of the day.

* Commodities were mostly lower on Wednesday, with soybeans dropping the most in two weeks in reaction to favorable weather for the U.S. crop.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Apr

- 0900 Euro Zone Inflation, final yy May

- 1230 U.S. CPI May

- 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly

- 1230 U.S. Current account Q1

- 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly