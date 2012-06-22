FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYMEX-US crude steady around $78 after dropping to 8-month low
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 22, 2012 / 12:36 AM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-US crude steady around $78 after dropping to 8-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures steadied
around $78 a barrel on Friday after sliding nearly 4 percent in
the previous session to an eight-month low on weak economic data
from China, the United States and the euro zone along with
swelling crude oil supplies. 
    U.S. crude was trading up 22 cents at $78.42 per
barrel by 0003 GMT.
    ICE Brent crude for August delivery was up 21 cents
at $89.44 a barrel.
    The contract had settled in the previous session at $89.23 a
barrel, its lowest settlement since December 2010. 

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * U.S manufacturing grew at its slowest pace in 11 months in
June and the number of Americans filing new applications for
unemployment aid fell only slightly last week, further evidence
the economy was weakening. 
    * Business activity across the euro zone shrank for a fifth
straight month in June and Chinese manufacturing contracted,
while weaker overseas demand slowed U.S. factory growth, surveys
showed.
    * Independent auditors said Spanish banks may need up to 62
billion euros in extra capital, to be filled mostly by a euro
zone bailout, after Spain's medium-term borrowing costs
spiralled to a euro-era record on Thursday. 
    * The International Monetary Fund urged the euro zone on
Thursday to channel aid directly to struggling banks rather than
via governments and called for the European Central Bank to cut
interest rates, saying the future of the euro was at stake.
 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered at 1-1/2 week highs
against a basket of major currencies on Friday, staying buoyed
following a long-anticipated credit ratings downgrade of the
world's major banks by Moody's. 
    * The euro fell to $1.2547, pulling well away from
this week's peak of $1.2748 set on Monday. It came close to
testing major support at $1.2520, a low carved out on Monday in
reaction to initial Greek exit poll results.  
    * Gold dropped 2.5 percent and nearly wiped out this year's
gains. The metal posted its biggest one-day drop since Feb. 29.
It hit a session low of $1,563.88. 
    * U.S. stocks posted their worst day in three weeks, adding
to losses after Goldman Sachs recommended shorting the benchmark
S&P 500 index. 
    * The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 250.82
points, or 1.96 percent, to end at 12,573.57. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 30.18 points, or 2.23 percent,
at 1,325.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 71.36
points, or 2.44 percent, at 2,859.09.

    DATA/EVENTS
    * The following data is expected on Friday:
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0800 Germany Ifo business climate June 
    1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data 

    

 (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.