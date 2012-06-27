NYMEX-Oil rises on robust US data, Norway output cut

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude rose for a third day on Thursday as positive economic data from the United States and a larger than expected fall in oil output from Norway offset concerns that a European summit is unlikely to produce concrete measures to solve the region’s debt crisis.

U.S. crude for August delivery rose 20 cents to $80.41 a barrel at 2335 GMT after settling at $80.21, the highest in a week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The government of Norway, the world’s eighth-largest oil exporter, is far from intervening in a strike by oil workers, the country’s labour minister said on Wednesday, just as data showed a larger drop in output than previously estimated.

The strike has cut production by about 240,000 barrels of oil per day, or 15 percent of capacity, the Norwegian oil industry association (OLF) said.

* U.S. crude oil stocks fell slightly last week on a dip in crude imports and increased refining rates, while fuel stockpiles were mixed as gasoline inventories rose and distillates fell, government data showed.

* Iran acknowledged for the first time on Wednesday that its oil exports have fallen sharply, down 20-30 percent from normal volumes of 2.2 million barrels daily.

* Venezuela wants OPEC to set an oil price band of $80 to $120 a barrel to stem crude’s recent tumble, seeking to revive a policy the cartel scrapped seven years ago.

MARKETS NEWS

* Stocks rose on major world markets on Wednesday after encouraging U.S. data and a rally in crude oil prices, but the euro slipped ahead of a European summit.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pit herself against France and Italy on Thursday at an EU summit that could shape the euro zone’s future, insisting they must put the bloc’s fundamental problems ahead of pleas for emergency action.

* Demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded more than expected in May and a gauge of business spending plans increased, but slowing global growth suggest the momentum might not be sustained.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- U.S. Q1 GDP 1230 GMT

- U.S. weekly jobless claims 1430 GMT

- EIA weekly natural gas stocks 1430 GMT