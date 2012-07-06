NYMEX-US crude down after weak data; nonfarm payrolls eyed

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude fell on Friday as weak data from the top oil consumer United States countered stimulus measures taken by three major central banks, while focus stayed pinned to the key nonfarm payrolls number that should yield fresh trading cues.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude was down 30 cents at $86.92 a barrel as of 0032 GMT after closing down 44 cents at $87.22 in the previous session.

* Brent crude lost 70 cents at $100 a barrel, after closing at $100.70 a barrel, gaining 93 cents. Both U.S. crude and Brent are on track for a more than 2 percent increase this week, stretching their gains into a second straight week.

* News that the U.S. service sector slowed to a 2 1/2-year low in June was in line with investor fears that the euro zone debt crisis was sapping global growth.

* Markets are now waiting for the important nonfarm payrolls data to gauge the health of the world’s largest economy. Economists do not expect the payrolls report for June to dispel concerns that the recovery is losing steam.

* Monetary easing on Thursday by the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and the People’s Bank of China underscored global concern at a deteriorating world economy.

* But oil prices may find some support from a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude oil stockpiles and supply worries after a lockout of striking oil workers in Norway.

* U.S. crude stocks, excluding oil held in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, dropped 4.27 million barrels to 382.9 million barrels in the week to June 29, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a drop of 1.9 million barrels.

* Norway’s oil industry moved to lock out all offshore workers on the Norwegian continental shelf on Thursday, aiming to get the government involved and put an end to a near two-week strike that has hit crude exports and helped push up prices.

While a lockout would mean a complete shutdown of oil and gas production in Norway, the world’s No. 8 crude exporter, analysts expected the government to intervene, end the strike and prevent a full closure.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro struggled at five-week lows on the greenback and life-time troughs against commodity currencies like the Australian dollar on Friday.

* U.S. stocks edged down on Thursday as economic stimulus measures by major central banks failed to excite investors before the U.S. jobs report expected to show tepid growth.

* Asian shares paused on Friday, pressured by falls overnight in global shares.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

* The following data is expected on Friday:

1000 Germany Industrial output mm May 2012

1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls June

1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)