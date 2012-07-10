NYMEX-Crude regains a bit of ground after over 2 pct fall

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday to trade above $84, regaining a little ground after falling more than 2 percent a day earlier on the back of an averted oil workers’ strike in Norway and weak China crude import data.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for August delivery was up 29 cents at $84.20 barrel by 2331 GMT, after settling down $2.08 at $83.91 on Tuesday.

* London Brent crude for August delivery was untraded, after settling down $2.35 at $97.97.

* Tuesday’s declines came after Norway ordered an end to an oil workers’ strike and China’s crude imports sagged to the lowest daily rate this year in June.

* Crude inventories fell by 695,000 barrels in the week to July 6, the American Petroleum Institute data showed after Tuesday’s settlement, compared with a forecast for a 1.2 million barrel decline in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gasoline stocks rose by 2.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a smaller rise of 300,000 barrels, the data showed. Distillate stocks fell by 717,000 barrels, compared with an expected rise of 400,000 barrels.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration cut its 2012 and 2013 world oil demand growth forecast, citing expectations for slower global economic growth and adding to concerns about slowing demand for petroleum.

* Retail gasoline demand in the United States fell last week and remains lower compared to year ago, despite falling pump prices, a separate report from MasterCard said.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth.

* The euro plunged to a two-year low against the dollar on Tuesday and further declines were likely as euro zone ministers failed to calm fears about the debt crisis and investors awaited a German court verdict on the region’s bailout fund.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0200 Japan Petroleum Association of Japan oil data w/e

- 1100 US Mortgage market index w/e

- 1230 US International trade May

- 1400 US Wholesale inventories May

- n/a OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report

- 1430 US Energy Information Administration oil data w/e (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)