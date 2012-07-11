NYMEX-Crude extends gains from previous day's rally

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures extended gains on Thursday from a 2 percent rally a day earlier, supported by hopes that economic stimulus may yet be forthcoming from the U.S. Federal Reserve to bolster the world’s biggest oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for August delivery was up 24 cents at $86.05 a barrel by 2344 GMT, after settling up $1.90 at $85.81 on Wednesday. The contract touched a one-month high near $89 last week.

* London Brent crude for August delivery was untraded yet, after settling up $2.26 at $100.23.

* U.S. government data showed crude inventories fell 4.7 million barrels last week, almost four times the forecast in a Reuters poll.

* Minutes of the Fed’s June meeting showed more asset buying by the U.S. central bank was not imminent and only likely if economic conditions worsened.

* The European Commission published plans on Wednesday to tighten limits on how much carbon dioxide new cars can emit, drawing warnings that it could inflict damage on an already fragile automobile industry.

* The Bank of Japan is expected to hold off on further policy easing on Thursday despite slowing global growth that drove other major central banks into expanding stimulus, convinced that robust domestic demand will keep the country’s economic recovery on track.

MARKETS NEWS

* The Dow and the Nasdaq lost ground on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting showed policymakers are open to the idea of more economic stimulus, but that conditions might need to worsen first.

* The dollar gained on Wednesday, pushing the euro to a fresh two-year low after minutes of last month’s Federal Reserve meeting showed additional asset-buying by the Fed was not imminent and likely to occur only if U.S. economic conditions worsened.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT) 0530 India Industrial Output yy Jul 0900 EZ Industrial production yy May 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly