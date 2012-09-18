NYMEX-Crude rises to $97 after steep drop

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude rose to just over $97 a barrel on Tuesday, regaining some ground after falling as much as $4 in the previous session in a late, high-volume sell-off that has prompted an investigation by U.S. regulators. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it was "looking into" the price plunge that also shaved over $5 off Brent crude futures, and has contacted exchange operators the CME Group and the IntercontinentalExchange Inc. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. crude for October delivery rose 42 cents to $97.04 per barrel by 0041 GMT. London's Brent crude for November delivery was up 28 cents at $114.07. * Many traders said the sell-off late on Monday appeared to have stemmed from a problem with an automated computer trading program. Another potential cause - rumors of a possible release of oil by the United States from its strategic reserve to bring down prices - appeared to have been countered by quick government denials of such a move. * Traders said there was no major news that could have triggered the rapid plunge. Among the few data released was an indicator that showed factory activity in New York state contracted for a second month in a row in September, falling to its lowest level in nearly 3-1/2 years. * Protesters enraged by a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad battled with police in several Asian cities on Monday and vented their fury against the United States, blaming it for what they see as an attack on the Muslim religion. * Saudi Arabia stayed away from a meeting on the Syria crisis convened by regional powers on Monday, setting back a forum grouping Iran, President Bashar al-Assad's main Middle East ally, and his leading opponents in the region. * Power lines to Iran's most controversial nuclear enrichment plant were blown up a month ago, according to its atomic energy chief, who alleged on Monday that the U.N. nuclear watchdog may have been infiltrated by "terrorists and saboteurs". * Iraq's oil exports from its southern ports have slipped by 80,000 barrels per day so far in September versus last month, according to shipping data, but signs of higher northern shipments could keep supplies close to a post-war record. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares retreated from four-month highs on Tuesday as markets paused from last week's rallies, calculating the impact on growth from the Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus and eyeing whether Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains. * The dollar stayed near seven-month lows against major currencies on Monday after last week's Federal Reserve announcement of aggressive easing dampened the outlook for the U.S. currency. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sept 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. Current account Q2 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sept 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Miral Fahmy)