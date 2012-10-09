NYMEX-Crude eases below $92 ahead of U.S. inventory data

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude eased below $92 a barrel on Wednesday after a strong rally the previous session, as an expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles offset support from escalating turmoil on the border of Turkey and Syria.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November fell 50 cents to $91.89 a barrel in early Asia trading, after surging more than $3 the previous session.

* Ahead of weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Energy Information Administration, analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 1-million-barrel build in crude stockpiles for the week to Oct. 5. The API report will be released later on Wednesday and the EIA data on Thursday, delayed one day by the Columbus Day holiday.

* Saudi Arabia is satisfied that oil prices have fallen to a level that does not hamper global growth, Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Wednesday, signaling success in a Gulf Arab effort to keep oil prices under control despite a halving of Iranian exports because of Western sanctions.

* NATO has plans in place to defend Turkey against attack from Syria, and will aim to provide assistance if Ankara asks for it, senior officials said on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro zone economy faces a long, uphill road to recovery and the bloc is still suffering from a crisis of confidence, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

* China will keep monetary policy flexible and pre-emptive to support activity in an economy still facing relatively big downward pressure, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said.

* Tens of thousands of angry Greek protesters filled the streets of Athens on Tuesday to greet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who offered sympathy but no promise of further aid.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0645 France Industrial output mm Aug

0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Aug

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly

2350 Japan Bank lending yy Sep