NYMEX-U.S. crude stays near $92 as supply concerns support

SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures inched down on Tuesday on a higher U.S. crude inventory forecast, but they stayed close to $92 as supply concerns due to North Sea oil production delays and tighter sanctions on Iran from the European Union kept losses in check. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. November crude had dropped 4 cents to $91.81 a barrel by 0010 GMT, after settling down 1 cent at $91.85 the session before. * Brent November crude rose 18 cents to $115.98 a barrel, extending gains after settling up $1.18 at $115.80. * Oil markets have been buoyed as Britain's largest oilfield is due to restart three to four days later than planned after a maintenance shutdown, a trade source said on Monday, in what could further delay shipments of the oil that sets the Brent benchmark. * European Union governments agreed further sanctions against Iran's banking, shipping and industrial sectors on Monday, cranking up financial pressure on Tehran in the hope of drawing it into serious negotiations on its nuclear programme. * Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, produced an average of 9.77 million barrels a day (bpd) of crude oil in September, an industry source said on Monday. It produced 9.75 million bpd in August and 9.80 million bpd of crude in July. * U.S. retail sales rose in September as Americans stepped up purchases of everything from cars to electronics, a sign that consumer spending is driving faster economic growth. Other U.S. data on Monday pointed to an economy feeling the effects of cooling global growth, with New York state factory activity shrinking in October. * Greece will conclude austerity talks with its lenders to continue receiving the bailout funds it needs, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Monday, but officials said the talks would most likely not be finished by Thursday's EU summit. * U.S. crude oil inventories were expected to have risen for the week to Oct. 12 due to an anticipated rise in imports, while weak demand was seen lifting gasoline stockpiles, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, rebounding from last week's losses after Citigroup's earnings and retail sales sharply exceeded expectations. The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 95.38 points at 13,424.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index finished up 11.54 points at 1,440.13. * Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.71 percent at 8,638.68 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix gained 0.67 percent to 727.85. DATA/EVENTS * The following data is expected on Tuesday (GMT): 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct 0900 Euro zone Inflation Sep 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Aug 1145 U.S. ICSC chain store sales 1230 U.S. CPI Sep 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1315 U.S. Industrial output Sep 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Oct 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)