FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYMEX-U.S. oil rises on falling inventory, China fiscal pledges
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 2, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

NYMEX-U.S. oil rises on falling inventory, China fiscal pledges

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. oil futures nudged higher on Thurday, recovering some losses from earlier in the week after a higher-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories despite signs the Chinese economy lost some steam late last year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for February delivery had risen 28 cents to $98.70 a barrel by 0100 GMT from Tuesday’s close. Markets were shut on Wednesday for the New Year holidays.

* Brent crude for February delivery climbed to $111 a barrel on Thursday, up 20 cents from $110.80 a barrel on Tuesday.

* U.S. crude stocks fell by 5.7 million barrels to 361.8 million barrels in the week ending Dec. 27, against analysts’ expectations of a 3 million barrel decline, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

* Iran and six world powers will implement an agreement in late January obliging Tehran to suspend its most sensitive nuclear work, an Iranian official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

* Chinese state controlled oil trader, Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp, is negotiating a new light crude contract with Iran that could raise imports from Tehran to levels not seen since tough Western sanctions were imposed in 2012.

* Iraq exported an average of 2.341 million barrels per day in December, down from 2.381 million bpd in November, the country’s oil ministry said on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets got the new year off to a sluggish start as Chinese economic data disappointed ahead of a raft of reports on global manufacturing due out today.

* China’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which indicates whether business activity is expanding or contracting, fell to 51.0 in December from 51.4 the previous month and below forecasts of 51.2.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0145 GMT China HSBC manufacturing PMI final

- 0843 GMT Italy Markit/ADACI manufacturing monthly PMI

- 0853 GMT Germany Markit/BME manufacturing monthly PMI

- 0858 GMT Euro Zone Markit manufacturing monthly PMI

- 1500 GMT U.S. ISM manufacturing monthly PMI

- 1500 GMT U.S. construction spending mm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.