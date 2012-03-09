FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYMEX-U.S. crude holds above $106, Greece debt deal eyed
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 9, 2012 / 1:21 AM / 6 years ago

NYMEX-U.S. crude holds above $106, Greece debt deal eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PERTH, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures held on to the previous session’s gains on Friday as Greece moved closer to unlocking a much needed bailout package, while continuing supply worries stemming from tensions over Iran’s nuclear program also supported prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude was unchanged at $106.58 a barrel at 0054 GMT, after rising 0.6 percent on Thursday.

* Sea-borne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will fall by 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to March 24, a weekly forecast from UK consultancy Oil Movements showed.

* Around $100 is a “fair” price for a barrel of oil, encouraging investment while sustaining economic growth in consuming countries, the head of state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp told state news agency KUNA.

* Fuel oil inventories independently held at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rose 26.1 percent to highs not seen since mid-October, according to data from independent Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen.

* In Europe, Greece successfully closed its bond swap offer to private creditors on Thursday, opening the way to securing the funding it needs to avert a messy default on its debt, according to several senior officials.

* Six world powers demanded that Iran fulfill a promise to let international inspectors visit a military site where the United Nations believes that explosives tests geared to developing nuclear weapons may have taken place.

* Iran has not formally contacted the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency about any inspector access to the Parchin military site, IAEA head Yukiya Amano said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares rose on Friday, with Tokyo hitting a seven-month high, on signs Greece had successfully closed its bond swap offer for private creditors, although caution ahead of the release of U.S. employment data could check momentum.

* The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight gains in Asia on Friday on Greece hopes.

DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. February nonfarm payrolls report due at 1330 GMT (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth and Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.