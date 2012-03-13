NYMEX-Crude holds above $106; Fed meeting, stocks data eyed

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday, after dropping by more than a dollar in the previous session, as investors waited for a key Federal Reserve monetary policy statement and weekly inventory data for further trading cues.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 30 cents at $106.64 a barrel by 0003 GMT, after settling down $1.06 at $106.34 on Monday, the first decline in four days, hurt by concerns about slowing growth in China and recession in Italy.

* Brent crude was up 20 cents at $125.54 after settling down 64 cents.

* Recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy have lessened hopes of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve, which holds a one-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting could see the Federal Open Market Committee give a nod to recent series of stronger data.

* U.S. crude oil inventories are expected to have increased 2.2 million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters survey of analysts showed ahead of weekly stockpile data by the American Petroleum Institute later in the day.

Distillate stocks are expected to drop by 1.2 million barrels while gasoline stocks are expected to decline by 1.0 million barrels, the poll also showed.

* Euro zone finance ministers met in Brussels on Monday to take a political decision adopting a second bailout for Greece and to shift their focus to Spain, whose government looks set to violate newly agreed EU budget rules by missing its deficit target again this year.

* U.S. net exports of oil products will likely double in the coming three years as the country’s refiners ramp up output while local demand wanes, research firm Wood Mackenzie said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy statement.

* The dollar stayed on the defensive in Asia on Tuesday, having retreated from a seven-week high against a basket of major currencies on some caution the Federal Reserve might sound more dovish than expected at its policy meeting.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- Japan BOJ rate decision

- 1130 US NFIB business optimism/Feb

- 1145 US ICSC chain stores/weekly

- 1230 US Retail sales/Feb

- 1255 US Redbook/weekly

- 1400 US Business inventories/Jan

- 1400 US IBD economic optimism/Mar

- 1815 US FOMC rate decision

- 2030 American Petroleum Institute oil report/weekly (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)