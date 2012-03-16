NYMEX-Crude rises above $105.50/bbl on U.S. data

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on Friday, after dropping for two straight sessions, as robust economic data in the world’s top oil consumer countered news that the United States and Britain were preparing a release from strategic oil stocks this year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 41 cents at $105.52 a barrel by 0022 GMT, after settling down 32 cents at $105.11 on Thursday.

The April contract, which is to expire at the end of Tuesday’s settlement, has retreated nearly $2 a barrel this week, weighed down by bulging U.S. crude inventories and a strong dollar amid hopes for a recovering U.S. outlook.

* London Brent crude for new front-month May delivery was up 52 cents at $123.12 a barrel. The April contract expired on Thursday, settling down $1.42 at $123.55.

* Two UK sources told Reuters that Britain has agreed to cooperate with the United States in releasing reserves, but volumes and exact timelines have not yet been determined. Brent prices initially fell by more than $3 on Thursday after the report.

* The release news was countered by positive economic data on Thursday which showed U.S. initial jobless benefits claims dropped to a four-year low last week and manufacturing activity in the Northeast picked up this month.

* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will fall by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to March 31, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest weekly estimate.

MARKETS NEWS

* The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed the upward climb that has produced a steady stream of gains this year.

* The rally in the dollar took a bit of a breather in Asia on Friday as investors booked profits on recent chunky gains ahead of key resistance levels, but the greenback’s uptrend was seen intact amid a brightening U.S. outlook.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

- 1000 EZ Eurostat trade/Jan

- 1230 US CPI/Feb

- 1315 US Industrial output/Feb

- 1355 US U Mich inflation/Mar

- 1430 US ECRI weekly index

- US CFTC positions data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)