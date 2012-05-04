NYMEX-Oil little changed after two-day slide; US jobs data eyed

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil was little changed early on Friday, after dropping in the previous two sessions on demand growth concerns as U.S. data showed signs the world's biggest economy was slowing. Prices were also reined in as investors exercised caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. crude gained 2 cents to $102.56 at 0001 GMT, after ending more than 2 percent lower and posting the biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14. Brent slipped 12 cents to $115.96 after finishing down 1.8 percent. * The expectation that moderate U.S. economic growth will continue to create jobs is feeding optimism among Federal Reserve policymakers that they would not need to resort to a controversial third round of bond buying to stimulate the recovery. * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless aid dropped by the most in nearly a year last week, easing fears the United States' labor market recovery was stalling. That relief was tempered, however, by other data on Thursday showing services employment declined in April to its lowest level since December, dampening activity in the vast sector. * OPEC is working hard to bring down oil prices that jumped towards $130 a barrel earlier this year, its secretary general said on Thursday, and is pumping much more than its official target even as exports from cartel-member Iran dwindle. * The CME Group said it has received a 90-day extension from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to implement the controversial new rule in its margin policy for non-hedge positions. * A failing bank should be wound up when it no longer meets rules that allow it to operate, and bondholders should be told clearly in advance that this point could trigger losses for them, Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker said. * The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council put pressure on Iran on Thursday to allay international concern about its nuclear programme, and said they expected talks with Tehran to lead to concrete steps toward a negotiated solution. MARKETS NEWS * Commodities fell broadly for a second day on Thursday after weak U.S. economic data sparked concern about the outlook for demand. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell nearly 1 percent, extending Wednesday's 1.3 percent drop. Only five of the 19 commodities on the index closed up, with natural gas rising 4 percent to lead gains. * The euro slid against the dollar for a fourth day on Thursday as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi gave a more upbeat assessment of the region's economy but left the door open for policy easing, keeping investors cautious a day before key U.S. labor market data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) - 0230 China HSBC Services PMI Apr - 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Apr - 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Apr - 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Wkly (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)