NYMEX-US crude flat above $91, economy weighs

PERTH, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. crude prices were flat above $91 per barrel on Monday as concerns about the European economy continued to weigh on prices despite world leaders on the weekend pledging to combat financial turmoil.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for June had slipped 7 cents to $91.41 a barrel by 0103 GMT. On Friday, crude settled at $91.48 a barrel in New York, down 12.82 percent in the three preceding weeks, its biggest three-week loss since the week to Aug. 14, 2011.

* ICE Brent crude futures for July delivery rose 26 cents to $107.40 a barrel on Monday.

* Leaders of the Group of Eight major economies raised the pressure on Iran on Saturday, signaling their readiness to tap into emergency oil stockpiles quickly this summer if tougher new sanctions on Tehran threaten to strain supplies. The G8 put the International Energy Agency - the West’s energy adviser responsible for coordinating reserves - on standby for action.

* Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on Sunday that military action against Iran over its nuclear programme was being considered in some Western countries.

* The United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said he did not expect to go to Iran’s Parchin military site during his visit to the Islamic state but was positive about his talks with Iranian officials scheduled for Monday.

* G8 leaders backed keeping Greece in the euro zone on Saturday and vowed to take all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil while revitalizing a global economy increasingly threatened by Europe’s debt crisis.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro started the week on a subdued note, although it was a touch firmer than its New York close on Friday and commodity currencies remained mired at multi-month lows as markets saw the G8’s comments as short on details and long on rhetoric.

* Gold inched up on Monday to extend last week’s rise. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Joseph Radford)