NYMEX-Crude prices drop on Iran talks, euro concerns

PERTH, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude fell on Tuesday, extending Tuesday’s losses as a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog eased oil supply worries, while concerns that the euro zone could derail a global economic recovery continued to pressure prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude fell 66 cents to $91.19 at 0059 GMT.

* ICE Brent crude fell 80 cents to $107.61 a barrel.

* Yukuya Amano, director general of the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency, said he expected to sign a deal with Iran soon to unblock an investigation into suspected work on atom bombs, potentially brightening prospects for big-power talks with Tehran to stop a drift toward conflict.

* Iranian oil exports have not dropped further in May after falling sharply since March, industry sources said on Tuesday, because core customers in Europe and Asia continue to buy ahead of European sanctions aimed at slowing Tehran’s nuclear program.

* The OECD warned that the fragile developed world economic recovery could be blown off course if Europe fails to contain damage from its problem debtor states.

* ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said he does not expect Greece will exit the euro and urged Athens to work with Europe to remove the risk of its crisis spreading to other countries.

* U.S. home resales rose 3.4 percent in April to an annual rate of 4.62 million units, their highest annual rate since May 2010, while foreclosures declined, the National Association of Realtors said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares retreated on Wednesday as hopes for fresh measures to tackle euro zone debt faded and caution set in ahead of a meeting of European leaders, with renewed fears Greece would leave the euro bloc dampening appetite for riskier assets.

* The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on Wednesday, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar held close to a four-month peak against a basket of major currencies on heightened fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone.

* Gold edged lower on Wednesday, extending sharp losses made in the previous session as hopes faded that an informal European Union meeting later in the day would yield steps to help with the region’s debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1400 U.S. New home sales chg mm Apr 1400 U.S. New home sales-units mm Apr 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly 2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI May (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)