NYMEX-Crude prices stay firm as U.S. markets reopen

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures stayed firm on Tuesday, underpinned by Middle East oil supply worries, but gains were limited by concerns about the euro zone economy and a weak banking sector in countries like Spain.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude oil futures for trade date Tuesday May 29 stood at $90.91 a barrel at 0027 GMT, compared with Friday’s close of $90.86.

* U.S. crude had risen to a one-week high of $91.99 a barrel before finishing New York at $91.15. CME Globex reopened after a recess at its regular time of 6:00 p.m. (2200 GMT Monday).

* ICE Brent crude edged down 8 cents to $107.03 a barrel.

* Fears of a war in the Gulf that could threaten global oil supplies have returned after world powers failed to convince Iran last week to halt uranium enrichment work which is occuring in defiance of U.N. resolutions. Tension between Iran and the West remains high ahead of more talks in Moscow next month to try to end the stand-off.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro neared a two-year low against the dollar on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of shoring up the Spanish banking system pushed up Spanish debt yields, offsetting a slight easing in worries about Greece.

* Tokyo’s Nikkei share average opened lower, as investor wariness about a deepening euro zone crisis was fuelled by reports that Spain’s government could bailout an ailing bank with sovereign debt.

* Spanish 10-year borrowing costs neared the 7 percent danger level and Bankia shares hit record lows on Monday after the government, struggling to sort out its finances, proposed putting sovereign debt into the struggling lender.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Mar

1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Mar

1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May (Reporting by Risa Maeda)