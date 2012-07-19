FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Oil steady after rising to 7-wk peak on MidEast tensions
July 19, 2012 / 12:36 AM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Oil steady after rising to 7-wk peak on MidEast tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Crude futures held steady in early Asian trade on Thursday after hitting a seven-week peak as violence in Syria revived geopolitical fears and as the U.S. Federal Reserve downplayed risks of a double-dip recession.

U.S. crude rose 6 cents to $89.93 a barrel by 0011 GMT, after touching $90.08 earlier -- the highest since May 30. The August contract, which expires on Friday, settled up 65 cents at $89.87 in the previous session.

Brent crude gained 26 cents to $105.42 a barrel, close to a seven-week top hit on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Mystery surrounded the whereabouts of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday, a day after a bomber killed and wounded his security chiefs and rebels closed in on the centre of Damascus, vowing to “liberate” the capital.

* Six people were killed in a bomb attack on a bus carrying Israeli tourists at a Bulgarian airport on Wednesday and Israel accused Tehran of carrying out the attack, promising a strong response to “Iranian terror”.

* The Fed does not expect the U.S. economy to lurch back into recession, Bernanke told the House Financial Services Committee in a second day of congressional testimony that helped assuage worries about slowing demand for oil in a sluggish economy.

* Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes rose in June to its fastest pace in over three years, lending a helping hand to an economy that has shown worrisome signs of cooling.

* U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell less than expected last week even as crude imports rose and refineries scaled back their processing rates, federal government data showed on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro steadied in Asian trade on Thursday but remained under pressure after reported comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel rekindled fears about the euro zone debt crisis.

* The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers Intel and Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly

- 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Jun (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
