NYMEX-US crude off 12-week top; stays above $93 on supply woes

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged down on Wednesday after rising to a 12-week top in the previous session, although supply worries and hopes of more stimulus measures from central banks on both sides of the Atlantic helped keep prices above $93 a barrel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. September crude dipped 42 cents to $93.25 a barrel by 0036 GMT. It settled at $93.67 a barrel in the previous session after touching an intraday high of $94.42 -- both levels the highest since May 15.

* Brent September crude shed 39 cents to $111.61 a barrel after settling at $112 a barrel.

* Supply worries stemming from falling North Sea output and Middle East tensions lifted crude futures to a third straight higher settlement on Tuesday.

* North Sea crude oil output is set to fall to a record low in September, adding to supply tightness with the European Union’s embargo on Iranian oil now in its second month.

* Iran has offered support to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad as his forces tried to choke off rebels in the northern city of Aleppo.

* Ernesto, the Atlantic season’s second hurricane, is forecast to arrive in the southern Gulf of Mexico where state oil company Pemex has port facilities and offshore platforms late on Wednesday.

* Oil exports from Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region restarted on Tuesday at 100,000 barrels per day in a bid to end a payment dispute with the central government, which halted the export in April.

* Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said in interviews that the Fed should start buying Treasury and mortgage-backed securities and continue doing so until the economy was back to full strength.

* The Bank of England is likely to slash its growth and inflation forecasts for 2012 and beyond on Wednesday, fuelling expectations of yet more money-printing later this year to boost the struggling economy.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its 2012 and 2013 forecasts for crude oil production from non-OPEC countries in its monthly report and raised its demand outlook for those years.

* U.S. crude inventories fell 5.4 million barrels last week, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday, a much bigger drop than expected. The government’s report from the EIA will follow at 1430 GMT on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday, pushing the S&P above 1,400 for the first time since early May, on growing optimism the European Central Bank would act soon to contain the euro zone’s debt crisis.

* Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.98 percent at 8,889.38 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix gained 0.86 percent to 750.07.

* The yen started trading on the backfoot on Wednesday, having sagged across the board as investors continued to favour riskier assets on persistent hopes the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve will add more stimulus soon.

DATA/EVENTS (time in GMT)

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: 1000 Germany Industrial output mm Jun 1130 India M3 Money Supply 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)