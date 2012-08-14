REFILE-NYMEX-Crude steady ahead of France, Germany GDP data

(Refiles to add dropped word in third paragraph)

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures were little changed in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors awaited GDP data out of France and Germany, two of Europe’s powerhouse economies, to gauge the region’s energy demand outlook.

U.S crude gained 5 cents to $92.78 a barrel by 0023 GMT, after settling 14 cents lower. Brent crude slipped 1 cent, after ending 65 cents higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* French preliminary second-quarter annual gross domestic product is seen contracting by 0.4 percent after a 0.1 percent rise the previous quarter. German second-quarter GDP growth is forecast at 1.0 percent after growth of 1.7 percent previously.

* The Pentagon deplored what it saw as an increasing use of air power by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government against rebels, but stopped short of suggesting a move toward any additional steps like a no-fly zone, while rebels were claimed to have shot down a jet and captured its pilot.

* Italy’s Eni has been unable to import Iranian oil for a second month running, due to bank payment and insurance problems, despite having European Union clearance to receive the oil to recover $1 billion in debts, industry sources said.

* A fire at Shell Oil Co’s Martinez, California, refinery that started around 14:08 PDT (2108 GMT) on Monday was extinguished in about 40 minutes, a Contra Costa Health services personnel said.

* U.S. crude oil stockpiles were forecast to have declined last week for a third straight week, on lower imports, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday ahead of industry and government data due this week.

* Tesoro Corp has agreed to buy BP’s Carson plant for $2.5 billion, creating the biggest U.S. oil-refining empire in the Pacific Basin with about a quarter of California’s processing capacity, but the deal could trigger regulatory alarms.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro held onto most of its gains in early Asian trade on Tuesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering overnight in a move exaggerated by thin market conditions.

* U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as fatigue set in after a six-day rally and disappointing Japanese growth data provided a fresh reminder of the headwinds facing the global economy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 0600 Germany Q2 GDP flash estimate

- 0900 EZ Industrial production

- 0900 EZ Q2 GDP flash estimate

- 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment

- 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores

- 1230 U.S. Producer prices

- 1230 U.S. Retail sales

- 1400 U.S. Business inventories

- 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)