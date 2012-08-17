NYMEX-Crude slips as U.S. eyes potential oil reserve release

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures slipped in early Asian trading on Friday as supply worries eased on news the White House is reviewing an old plan for a potential release of oil reserves to dampen rising gasoline prices in the world's biggest consumer. U.S. crude slipped 29 cents to $95.31 a barrel by 0028 GMT, after settling $1.27 up at $95.60 a barrel, having reached $95.75, the highest intraday price since May 11. Brent slipped 72 cents to $114.55. FUNDAMENTALS * The White House is "dusting off old plans" for a potential release of oil reserves to dampen rising gasoline prices and prevent high energy costs from undermining the success of Iran sanctions, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday. * Israeli President Shimon Peres on Thursday came out against any go-it-alone Israeli attack on Iran, saying he trusted U.S President Barack Obama's pledge to prevent Tehran from producing nuclear weapons. * German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for ECB President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy on Thursday and pressed her European partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal policies, saying time was running short. * A trend measure of Americans signing up for new jobless benefits fell close to a four-year low last week, but weakness in a regional factory gauge showed the U.S. recovery still faces an uphill climb. * A series of bombings and shootings killed more than 70 people across Iraq on Thursday in a bloody day of attacks underscoring the country's struggle with a stubborn insurgency more than half a year after the U.S. military withdrew. * Syria's government and rebels have "chosen the path of war", a U.N. peacekeeping chief said as the world body ended its doomed monitoring mission to Damascus and deadlock persists among world powers over how to contain the spreading conflict. MARKETS NEWS * The euro rose versus the U.S. dollar and yen on Thursday as investors pared bearish bets against the gr eenback on raised expectations of action from the European Central Bank to contain the region's more than two-year old debt crisis. * The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since early April on Thursday after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to support the European Central Bank's efforts to fight the region's debt crisis, while Cisco Systems jumped after it raised its dividend. DATA/EVENTS * The following data is expected on Friday: - 0600 Germany producer prices for July - 0900 EZ Eurostat trade - 1355 Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment - 1400 U.S. leading indicators for July - 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data (Reporting by Elizabeth Law and Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)