NYMEX-US crude falls below $96 as stimulus hopes ease

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude prices fell below $96 a barrel on Friday, pressured by growing uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch further monetary stimulus measures next month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for October delivery eased 37 cents to $95.90 a barrel in early Asia trading, after settling down nearly a dollar the previous session. Prices traded as high as $98.29 on Thursday, the highest since May 4.

* A Federal Reserve official on Thursday played down the impression that the U.S. central bank was locked into easing monetary policy at its meeting next month, noting that economic data had improved in recent weeks.

* Tropical Storm Isaac, which unleashed heavy rain and winds off Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Thursday, had a 50 percent chance of hitting U.S. energy interests in the Gulf of Mexico, said analysts at Weather Insight.

* The U.N. nuclear watchdog chief played down chances of a breakthrough when talks with Iran resume on Friday but said the agency would pursue access to a military site that diplomats say may have been cleansed of evidence of illicit nuclear activity.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro zone is on track for its second recession in three years, China’s once booming manufacturing sector is contracting at a faster pace than previously reported, and the United States is widely seen as struggling to keep up its pace of growth. Business surveys released on Thursday painted a global picture of economic malaise from Beijing to Berlin.

* China’s factories contracted in August the most in nine months according to a survey showing falling export orders and rising inventories, signs that more policy action is probably needed to stop a slowdown in economic growth now in a seventh quarter.

* Growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in August, a sign the economy is resisting the global economic chill although a rise in new jobless claims last week pointed to a still-sluggish labor market.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Jul

1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Pullin)