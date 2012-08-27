NYMEX-Crude edges up; gains limited ahead of Isaac

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures edged up on Tuesday amid projections that U.S. crude stockpiles fell for a fifth straight week, but gains were limited on lower crude demand as Tropical Storm Isaac shuttered refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for October delivery was up 13 cents at $95.60 a barrel by 2322 GMT.

It settled down 68 cents at $95.47 on Monday amid speculation that Western governments may release strategic oil reserves to moderate prices, with some analysts suggesting the storm could provide the trigger.

* London Brent crude for October delivery was still untraded, after settling down $1.33 at $112.26.

* Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to reach land on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico coast on Tuesday night or early Wednesday. It was forecast to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane on the five-step scale of hurricane intensity, with top winds of 100 mph (160 kph).

Meteorologists at Weather Insight, an arm of Thomson Reuters, estimated the storm temporarily shut down 87 percent of U.S. offshore oil production capacity and 80 percent of the offshore natural gas output.

* Venezuela’s biggest refinery could restart operations on Friday and fires still burning in three storage tanks will be extinguished within two days, the country’s energy minister told Reuters, following the country’s worst oil industry accident.

* The survey of eight analysts forecast on average that U.S. crude stocks would drop 1.8 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 24. Seven out of the eight analysts projected a drawdown.

Gasoline stocks were forecast down by 1.1 million barrels, while distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, were projected to have fallen by 200,000 barrels.

MARKETS NEWS

* Shares of Apple climbed to another record on Monday, keeping the Nasdaq index afloat in the lowest trading volume of the year, with investors looking ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.

* The euro fell against the dollar on Monday in thin trading after a bigger-than-expected drop in German business sentiment even as it raised some hopes that the euro zone’s largest economy will do more to revive the bloc’s growth.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Sept

- 1145 US ICSC chain stores

- 1255 US Redbook retail sales

- 1300 US CaseShiller home price index June

- 1400 US Consumer confidence Aug

- 1400 US Rich Fed manuf shipments Aug

- 2030 American Petroleum Institute oil report (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)