NYMEX-Crude gains on stimulus hopes

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged up to one-week highs on Tuesday, supported by hopes central banks would act soon to revive the global economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for October delivery was up 46 cents at $96.93 a barrel by 0038 GMT, after rising as high as $97.30. There was no settlement price on Monday, with U.S. financial markets closed for the Labor Day holiday.

* London Brent crude for October delivery was up 2 cents at $115.80, after gaining over a dollar on Monday.

* Brent rose for a third straight session on Monday after poor manufacturing data from Europe to China strengthened expectations monetary authorities would soon unveil steps to stimulate economies and consequently global oil demand.

* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Friday the central bank was prepared to take further steps to boost the economy if necessary.

* A European Central Bank’s meeting on Thursday will be monitored closely as the magnitude of the euro zone’s problem gives it the ability to derail markets across the globe.

* Expectations are high after ECB Chairman Mario Draghi in July pledged to do whatever was necessary to preserve the euro, sparking hopes the central bank may announce details of a bond-buying plan this week.

* U.S. regulators said 58.29 percent of daily oil production and 38.62 percent of daily natural gas output in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico remained shut on Monday due to Hurricane Isaac, whose remnants were drenching sections of the Midwest.

* Iran could hit U.S. bases in the Middle East in response to any Israeli strike on its nuclear facilities even if American forces played no role in the attack, the leader of Lebanon’s Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro held its ground on Tuesday even after Moody’s changed to negative its outlook for the European Union, with hopes running high the ECB will unveil a plan tackle the region’s debt crisis later this week.

* Asian shares steadied as investors saw weak regional and global economic data as raising the prospect for further stimulus from central banks to underpin growth, while Europe kept hopes for some progress in tackling its debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0430 Australia RBA cash rate

0900 Euro zone producer price for July

1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI

1400 U.S. Construction spending (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Ed Davies)