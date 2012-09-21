NYMEX-Crude rises towards $93 on Middle East worries, Venezuela fire

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S crude climbed towards $93 a barrel on Friday on concerns over instability in the Middle East and a refinery shutdown in Venezuela, though gains were capped by festering worries on the health of the global economy. FUNDAMENTALS * November U.S. crude had risen 47 cents to $92.89 a barrel by 2337 GMT. The October contract, which expired on Thursday, fell 11 cents to $91.87 a barrel, after touching $90.66, just below its 100-day moving average at $90.73 and the lowest price since Aug. 6. * A deadly attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi could further delay the already-slow return of expatriate workers to Libya, threatening the OPEC producer's future plans to boost output. * A fire broke out at Venezuela's 146,000 barrel per day (bpd) El Palito refinery on Thursday, state oil company PDVSA said. The incident comes just a month after the disaster at the 645,000 bpd Amuay processing facility. * Two more cargoes of North Sea Forties crude oil loading in October have been delayed due to lower-than-expected production, disrupting shipments of the oil that sets the price of the global Brent benchmark. * U.S. manufacturing closed out its weakest quarter in three years this month and the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits held near two-month highs last week, suggesting the economic recovery is failing to gain traction. * Manufacturing in China contracted for the 11th month in a row in September, according to a private sector survey of factory managers that indicated the world's second largest economy remains on track for a seventh quarter of slowing growth. * An independent stress test of Spain's banking sector will likely reveal capital needs of 50 billion to 60 billion euros ($77.7 billion), the country's second biggest lender and the government said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * World stocks fell on Thursday but ended off their lows in a sign that while concerns remain about global growth prospects, positive sentiment hadn't been eradicated. * The euro nursed losses on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in over a month after a batch of surveys showed euro zone business activity remained weak despite the European Central Bank's recent bold efforts to tackle the debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1430 U.S. ECRI weekly index 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Joseph Radford)