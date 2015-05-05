FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Oil prices flat as U.S. rig count falls but MidEast output rises
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 2 years ago

NYMEX-Oil prices flat as U.S. rig count falls but MidEast output rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. oil futures were almost unchanged from their previous closes in early trading in Asia, with plentiful Middle East supplies weighing on markets and a further fall in U.S. oil rig counts lending some support.

“Concerns over increasing supply lingered after news that Iraq had exported the most oil in three decades last month... WTI found little support despite a weaker USD and another big fall in the oil rig count,” ANZ said in a morning note on Tuesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery was trading at $58.89 per barrel at 0015, down four cents.

* Benchmark Brent crude futures were also down 4 cents at $66.41 a barrel.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

0900 Euro zone Producer prices Mar

1230 U.S. International trade Mar

1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Apr (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Michael Perry)

