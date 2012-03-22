RUBBER-Tokyo futures up, but stuck in narrow range

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Key TOCOM rubber futures edged higher in early trade on Thursday tracking rises in oil prices, while limited supply from producing countries lent support, but the prices remain in a narrow range as investors await manufacturing data from China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The key Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for August delivery <0#2JRU:> was changing hands up 0.9 yen at 333.1 yen per kg as of 0120GMT.

*Mexico will oppose Argentina if it tries to scrap a bilateral auto accord and even take the issue to the World Trade Organisation if the dispute escalates, Mexico’s economy minister said on Wednesday.

* For the top stories in rubber market and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Thursday after a mild setback on Wall Street as home sales data disappointed, although a weaker yen underpinned sentiment.

* Brent crude edged up slightly on Wednesday while U.S. crude rose $1 in light trading as an unexpected drop in U.S. stockpiles outweighed a pledge by top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia to meet any supply shortfall.

DATA EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2012

- 0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2012

- 0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Mar 2012

- 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly

- 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly

- 1830 China HSBC PMI Flash Mar (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Lewis)