RUBBER-Tokyo futures inch down in muted trade ahead of Fed, BOJ

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark TOCOM rubber futures edged lower on Tuesday on a slightly stronger yen and weaker Japanese equities, but trade was muted ahead of policy decisions by central banks in the United States and Japan.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for April delivery <0#2JRU:> was down 0.1 yen at 259.9 yen per kg by 0024 GMT.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to maintain its commodity-friendly economic stimulus at a two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday.

* The Bank of Japan is seen keeping its monetary policy stimulus on Thursday as it targets 2 percent inflation in two years.

* Japanese household spending rose 3.7 percent in September from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that consumer spending may have recovered from a slight dip.

* Thai Rubber farmers took to the streets again on Monday to demand the government buy their products at prices higher than the market, rejecting a subsidy offered last month and threatening violence if their demands are not met.

* India’s biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said it would be tough to meet its year-on-year sales target for growth as the country’s auto industry faces a difficult sales environment.

MARKET NEWS

* The U.S. dollar was quoted around 97.61 yen in Asia, largely holding modest overnight gains and managing to stay above a more than two-week low of 96.92 yen hit on Friday.

* Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average dropped 0.9 percent in early Tuesday trade.

* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index finished a quarter percentage point lower on Monday, following losses in 10 of the 19 futures markets it tracks.

DATA EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales

1230 U.S. Producer prices

1230 U.S. Retail sales

1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index

1400 U.S. Consumer confidence

1400 U.S. Business inventories

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on

monetary policy (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)