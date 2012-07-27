FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RUBBER-Tokyo futures post worst weekly loss in 5 weeks
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 27, 2012 / 9:28 AM / 5 years ago

RUBBER-Tokyo futures post worst weekly loss in 5 weeks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Tokyo rubber futures closed up on Friday, tracking stock and oil prices higher, but marked the worst weekly performance in five weeks as demand concerns and a firmer yen pulled prices down to a 2-1/2-year low earlier in the week.

Friday’s gains came after the European Central Bank rejuvenated risk appetite by signalling its resolve to defend the euro zone, while investors prepared for U.S. gross domestic product data due later in the day.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting next week is also expected to offer market cues, with investors hoping for the announcement of more easing measures to lift economic growth.

The most active Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for January delivery <0#JRU:> settled up 5.4 yen or 2.4 percent at 235 yen per kg.

The January contract started trading on Thursday. The previous benchmark TOCOM contract for December delivery fell as low as 222.4 yen on Tuesday, the lowest for any benchmark since Nov. 2, 2009.

On the week, the TOCOM market fell 4.2 percent, the worst weekly performance since the week to June 22.

In Shanghai, the most-active rubber contract for January delivery closed at 22,745 yuan per tonne, compared with 22,210 yuan on Thursday.

The front-month August rubber contract on Singapore’s SICOM exchange was last traded at 285 U.S. cents per kg, up 0.9 cents. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.