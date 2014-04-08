FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA GRAPHICS-Japan, China lag on price performance so far this year
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 8, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA GRAPHICS-Japan, China lag on price performance so far this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Japan and China are the worst performing stock markets in Asia on price performance in dollar terms so far this year, while Indonesia is the best performer.

Having led price gains in the region last year, Japanese stocks have been hit by a strong yen this year.

Track their performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/dys38v)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/fys38v)

Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores - (link.reuters.com/hys38v)

For related news:

BOJ stands pat, keeps upbeat view despite Japan slowdown

World Bank trims China, East Asia 2014 growth forecasts (Compiled by Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Anand Basu)

