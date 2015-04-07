FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Graphics-China leads Asia Pacific on price performance
April 7, 2015

Asia Graphics-China leads Asia Pacific on price performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - China topped the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year, followed by the Philippines and Japan, while Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Vietnam led the bottom list with negative returns.

Track the region’s performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/heb54w)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/jeb54w)

Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: (link.reuters.com/geb54w) (Compiled by Shilpa Murthy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

