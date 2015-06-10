FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 10, 2015

Asia Graphics-China leads Asia Pacific on price performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - China topped the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year, followed by Hong Kong and South Korea, while Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and India led the bottom list with negative returns.

Track the region’s performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/zas84w)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/bes84w)

Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: (link.reuters.com/ces84w) (Compiled by Shilpa Murthy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
