Asia Graphics-Vietnam leads Asia Pacific on price performance
October 13, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Asia Graphics-Vietnam leads Asia Pacific on price performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam topped the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year followed by Japan, Pakistan and South Korea, while Indonesia was the worst performer.

Track the region’s performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/myc85w)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/nyc85w)

Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: (link.reuters.com/pyc85w) (Compiled by Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
