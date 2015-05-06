Asia Graphics-China leads Asia Pacific on price performance

May 6 (Reuters) - China tops the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year, followed by the Hong Kong and South Korea, while Indonesia, Sri Lanka and India led the bottom list with negative returns. Track the region's performance through the following charts: Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/dyw64w) Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/gyw64w) Asian markets-Analyst revision scores:(link.reuters.com/hyw64w) (Compiled by Shilpa Murthy and Tripti Kalro)