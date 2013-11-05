FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA GRAPHICS-Philippines, Malaysia stocks most expensive in Asia
November 5, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA GRAPHICS-Philippines, Malaysia stocks most expensive in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Philippines and Malaysia are the most expensive equity markets in Asia based on price-to-earnings multiples while China is the cheapest followed by South Korea.

The Asian equity markets made a blistering rally in October which have made their valuations more expensive.

Track their performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/jus44v

Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/mus44v

For related news:

ANALYSIS-Asia’s post-September market rally runs out of gas

Malaysia sees higher growth, lower fiscal deficit in 2014 (Compiled by Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

