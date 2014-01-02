FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA GRAPHICS-Southeast Asian countries lag on price performance in 2013; Japan leads
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 2, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA GRAPHICS-Southeast Asian countries lag on price performance in 2013; Japan leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Japan led the Asian stock markets in 2013
on price performance in dollar terms, while Indonesia was the
worst performer.
    Other Southeast Asian countries Philippine, Singapore and
Thailand also posted negative returns in dollar terms last year.
    
    Track their performance through the following charts: 

    Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/xuh75v)
 
    Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/juh75v)

 (Reporting by Patturaja  Murugaboopathy and Reshma Apte in
Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.