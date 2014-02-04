FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2014

ASIA GRAPHICS-Japanese stocks most expensive in Asia
#Financials
February 4, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA GRAPHICS-Japanese stocks most expensive in Asia

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Japan is the most expensive stock market in Asia based on price-to-earnings multiples while China is the cheapest followed by South Korea so far this year, Thomson Reuters data show.

Vietnam leads the region with the best price performance in dollar terms, followed by Pakistan. South Korea is the worst in price performance in dollar terms, followed by Singapore and Japan. Track their performance through the following charts: Asian equities markets performance: (link.reuters.com/bux56v) Asian equities markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/cux56v) (Compiled by Reshma Apte and Tripti Kalro)

