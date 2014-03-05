FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA GRAPHICS-Japan lags Asia on price performance this year; Indonesia leads
March 5, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA GRAPHICS-Japan lags Asia on price performance this year; Indonesia leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Japan lags Asian stock markets on price performance in dollar terms this year, while Indonesia is the best performer.

Having led price gains in the region last year, Japanese stocks have been hit by a strengthening yen and recent tensions in Ukraine.

Track their performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/rud47v)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/tad47v)

Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores - (http:/link.reuters.com/vad47v)

For related news:

COLUMN- Abenomics’ wobbly arrows: James Saft

Japan’s embrace of Russia under threat with Ukraine crisis

Compiled By Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy

