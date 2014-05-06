ASIA GRAPHICS-Indonesia stocks lead on price performance; Japan lags

May 6 (Reuters) - The Indonesian stock market is the topper in Asia on price performance in dollar terms this year, while Japan and China trail the region with negative returns.

In spite of the political risks, Indonesia has seen a good rally in its currency and stock markets this year. Its policymakers have taken aggressive steps to shrink the country’s large current account deficit to buffer against capital outflows and inspire confidence in the rupiah.

Track their performance through the following charts:

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)