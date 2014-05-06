FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA GRAPHICS-Indonesia stocks lead on price performance; Japan lags
May 6, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA GRAPHICS-Indonesia stocks lead on price performance; Japan lags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - The Indonesian stock market is the topper in Asia on price performance in dollar terms this year, while Japan and China trail the region with negative returns.

In spite of the political risks, Indonesia has seen a good rally in its currency and stock markets this year. Its policymakers have taken aggressive steps to shrink the country’s large current account deficit to buffer against capital outflows and inspire confidence in the rupiah.

Track their performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/dex98v)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/fex98v)

Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores - (link.reuters.com/gex98v)

For related news:

Indonesia Q1 growth slowest in 4 years as political risks loom

China PMI steadies, but doesn’t dispel growth worries (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

