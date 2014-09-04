FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Graphics-Indian stocks top in price performance in Asia Pacific
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Asia Graphics-Indian stocks top in price performance in Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 4 (Reuters) - Indian stocks topped the Asia-Pacific region in price performance in dollar terms so far this year. Indian shares hit record highs this week on the back of strong GDP data in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Track the region’s performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/puw72w)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/quw72w)

Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores: (link.reuters.com/kuw72w)

For related news:

India’s bright GDP just a small step in long road to sustained revival

India’s Growth Speeds Up In After-Glow Of Modi’s Triumph (Compiled By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.