ASIA GRAPHICS-India and Indonesia markets most negative so far this year
#Credit Markets
September 4, 2013 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - India and Indonesia are the worst performing stock markets in Asia so far this year based on price in dollar terms, while Japan and Vietnam top the region.

India and Indonesia have been hit worst by capital outflows from emerging economies as markets price in a tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s bond-buying stimulus.

Track their performance through these charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/wab82v)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/zuj53t)

For related news:

Indian rupee hurtles lower as foreign investors flee

Indonesia’s record trade deficit casts more clouds on economy

For coverage of Southeast Asia, click: (Reporting By Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
