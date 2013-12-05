ASIA GRAPHICS-Japanese stocks most expensive in Asia

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan is the most expensive stock market in Asia based on price-to-earnings multiples while China is the cheapest followed by South Korea.

Japan leads the region with the best price performance in dollar terms, followed by Vietnam. Indonesia is the worst in price performance in dollar terms.

Track their performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/fyv25v

Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/gyv25v

Japan preparing $53 bln economic stimulus package this week-sources