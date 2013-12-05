FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA GRAPHICS-Japanese stocks most expensive in Asia
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA GRAPHICS-Japanese stocks most expensive in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan is the most expensive stock market in Asia based on price-to-earnings multiples while China is the cheapest followed by South Korea.

Japan leads the region with the best price performance in dollar terms, followed by Vietnam. Indonesia is the worst in price performance in dollar terms.

Track their performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/fyv25v

Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/gyv25v

For related news:

Japan preparing $53 bln economic stimulus package this week-sources (Compiled by Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.