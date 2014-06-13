FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA GRAPHICS-Indian stocks lead on price performance; China lags
June 13, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA GRAPHICS-Indian stocks lead on price performance; China lags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - The Indian stock market is the topper in Asia on price performance in dollar terms this year, while Japan and China trail the region with negative returns.

Indian stocks have surged over the last few weeks on optimism that the newly formed BJP government under Narendra Modi would revive the country’s economy.

Track their performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/ryx99v)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/qyx99v)

Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores - (link.reuters.com/syx99v)

For related news:

India’s economic outlook turns encouraging for new government

India’s economy looks to Modi for growth rebound

Compiled By Patturaja Murugaboopathy

