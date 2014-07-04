FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA GRAPHICS-Indian stocks lead on price performance; China, Japan trail
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA GRAPHICS-Indian stocks lead on price performance; China, Japan trail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) -

The Indian stock market tops Asia on price performance in dollar terms this year, while China and Japan trail the region with negative returns.

Track their performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/puz32w)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/juz32w)

Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores - (link.reuters.com/kuz32w)

For related news:

Indian June factory activity accelerates at fastest pace in 4 months (Compiled By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.